SHREVEPORT, La. - North Louisiana and Shreveport might start to see more events like the Bayou Classic in the near future.
Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser visited KTBS 3 Wednesday morning to talk about the importance of the classic Grambling State and Southern University football game, and the impact it has to the local economy.
Lt. Gov. Nungesser said the economic impact of the Bayou Classic is about $3 million. "The big news is 6200 hotel rooms booked. Its a great shot to the economy here", Lt. Gov. Nungesser added.
"We are continuing to bring more events to North Louisiana. We had the USA Boxing Championships coming in the end of March", Lt. Gov. Nungesser stated. "We are working on more events like Olympic trials. Shreveport is a great place to host those because the cost is less than a big city for hotel rooms and a lot of things to do. The Tourism team does a great job of welcoming people."
Lt. Gov. Nungesser continued saying that he and his office are working to get the New Orleans Pelicans to have a game here. He is also encouraging colleges to play more games in the region.
The Port City Fest starts Thursday and runs through Saturday. Some of the events include music, comedy shows, and parties at area clubs. For more information about the Port City Fest and its events click here.
Kickoff for the 47th Bayou Classic is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Independence Stadium. The Grambling State Tigers are 0-3 for the year, while the Southern University Jaguars have a 3-1 record. Both teams are tied at 23 wins apiece for the Classic. Southern has won the last two matches. Comedian Sheryl Underwood is this year's Celebrity Ambassador. For more information about the game click here.