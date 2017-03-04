The luncheon was held on Friday afternoon in Hoban Hall at Barksdale Air Force Base. The event was hosted by the Second Bomb Wing and the Retiree Activities Office. The luncheon honored veterans from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars and other veterans who have served.
Veterans in attendance participated in the Parade of Heroes led by a bagpiper marching through a saber arch, Lt. Bill Davis of the Bossier Sheriff's office said.
"It was an excellent event and we can never honor our nation’s military heroes enough," Davis said.