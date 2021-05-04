BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is taking its fight against unemployment identity theft to the next level with a partnership with federally certified identity verification provider ID.me.
Beginning Wednesday, LWC’s HiRE online portal for filing unemployment claims will incorporate ID.me’s identity verification program at the beginning of the application process for new claims as a part of enhanced fraud prevention.
“Verifying the identity of the person filing for unemployment at the start will help speed the overall claim review and approval process, while also ensuring that any benefits paid go to the right person,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates.
Individuals filing new unemployment claims on the HiRE website will be briefly redirected to ID.me’s website to create an ID.me account to verify their identity before being allowed to proceed with the claim registration.