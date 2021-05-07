BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reported Friday first-time unemployment claims continue to drop.
For the week ending May 1, claims declined by 331 from the previous week's total of 7,114.
For a comparison, during the week ending May 2, 2020, 50,941 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 8,134 from the previous week’s average of 9,504.
Continued unemployment claims for the week ending May 1 increased to 52,018 from the week ending April 24 total of 51,308.
The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 310,013 for the week ending May 2, 2020.
The four-week moving average of continued claims increased by nearly 1,400 from the previous week’s average.