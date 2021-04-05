BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Monday first-time unemployment claims for the week ending March 27 rose to 12,845, an increase of 6,377 from the previous week's total of 6,468.
For a comparison, LWC says that during the week ending March 28, 2020, 97,400 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 8,402 from the previous week’s average of 6,936.
The unemployment continued claims for the week ending March 27, 2021 increased to 42,546 from the previous week's total of 40,840.
The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 58,027 for the week ending March 28, 2020. LWC says.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 44,393 from the previous week’s average of 47,060.