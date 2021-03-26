BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday first-time unemployment claims for the week ending March 20 dropped to 6,468 from the previous week's total of 7,195.
For a comparison, during the same week a year ago 72,438 first-time claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims increased by five from the previous week’s average.
The unemployment continued claims for the week ending March 20 decreased by 5,330 from the previous week.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 14,143 for the week ending March 21, 2020.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased by nearly 3,000.