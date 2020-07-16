BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Thursday the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending July 11 dropped to 26,351 from the week ending July 4 total of 31,417. For a comparison, during the week ending July 13, 2019, 2,410 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 24,817 from the previous week’s average of 24,010.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending July 11 decreased to 312,893 from the week ending July 4 total of 313,157. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 17,408 for the week ending July 13, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 308,132 from the previous week’s average of 306,498.