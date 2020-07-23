BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Thursday the initial unemployment claims for the week ending July 18 rose to 32,079 from the previous week total of 26,351. For a comparison, during the week ending July 20, 2019, 2,349 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 27,956 from the previous week’s average of 24,817.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending July 18 increased to 313,117 from the week ending July 11 total of 312,893. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 17,688 for the week ending July 20, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 311,314 from the previous week’s average of 308,132.