BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reported Friday initial unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 8 dropped to 11,131 from the week of Aug. 1 total of 13,402. For a comparison, during the week ending Aug. 10, 2019, 2,081 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 18,781 from the previous week’s average of 22,586.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Aug. 8 decreased to 299,974 from the week ending Aug. 1 total of 327,467. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 17,513 for the week ending Aug. 10, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 316,229 from the previous week’s average of 319,459.