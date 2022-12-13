SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days after the last election cycle ended, another begins with Caddo Parish Commissioner Lyndon Johnson announcing his run for the Louisiana legislature next year in House District 4.
"I'm announcing early to let everybody know what I'm planning to do, and that I'm in a 100 percent, and that I'm ready to run and watch out for October 14th," Johnson told a group of supporters and media at Orleandeaux's Cafe.
Johnson said he wanted to get a jump start on fund raising for the campaign.
Fellow Democrat, La. Rep. Cedric Glover, currently holds the District 4 seat. He has not yet announced his future plans.
Johnson has served 12 years on the Caddo Parish Commission. He's term limited out of that seat after one more year.
Johnson says he'd work to bring state funding to the district.
"You've got to bring money in. When you bring money in, you're going to bring jobs. And when you do that, education goes up and crime goes down. Because when you've got people working, they don't have time to do crime."
House District 4 includes sections of north and northwest Shreveport.