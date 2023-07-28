SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish students go back to school on August 9.
Majority of schools require khaki uniforms, and Maggie Lee's Closet is helping families cut cost on their back to school supplies by providing gently used uniforms.
Jinny Henson, mother of Maggie Lee and owner of Maggie Lee's Closet, says she has seen the need for affordable uniforms grow over the last 11 years of hosting the event.
"We see the same families, but also [the company has] grown because there is such a need. We don't want anyone to not have what they need to start school. It does change lives and it gives kids higher self-esteem. If they're hungry and have torn up uniforms the first day of school, it's hard to be excited," said Henson.
Back to school supplies cost more than ever, and when students don't have everything they need for the classroom, it can cause anxiety and lack of focus.
"This is an easy fix. We can fix uniforms. These kids don't need to be in these uniforms that are stained and holey and everything else," Henson said.
Maggie Lee's Closet is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Highland Center on 520 Olive St.
If you missed the event but need clothing for your student, contact them at 318-990-1642 to set up an appointment.