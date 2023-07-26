Magnolia approves downtown entertainment district plan

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The City of Magnolia, Arkansas is taking steps to grow the downtown area with a new entertainment district.
Last month, the city council voted to approve an ordinance to create the "Magnolia Square Entertainment District."
The ordinance will allow for alcoholic drinks outdoors from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Currently, there's only two restaurants in the district serving alcohol, Javaprimo and the Corner Clubhouse.
A third business that will serve alcohol opens this fall.
"As we looked around in other communities and saw that it was working and people enjoyed it, we brought it to our city council and they embraced it. We're working forward to be more hospitable, it is quality of life and and we see some economic growth to come from that," said Mayor Parnell Vann.
City leaders say they're also working to get signage to indicate the district boundaries.
People will not be allowed to take drinks outside the boundary lines.
A petition circulating to overturn the creation of the entertainment district recently failed to meet legal requirements.
A new hearing will be called soon to decide if the signatures are valid.
The city council will then decide if there needs to be election.
If not, the ordinance will go into effect immediately.