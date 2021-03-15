ATV crash

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an ATV.

Ramon Brookfield, 42, of Magnolia, was driving the ATV east on County Road 30 just after 7 p.m. Saturday. 

Troopers say Broomfield lost control of the ATV and hit a tree. 

