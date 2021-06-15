BATON ROUGE, La. -- Main Street Homer and Keachi Mayor Travis Whitfield are among 11 recipients of the 2021 Louisiana Preservation Awards.
The awards are given by the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation to those who make significant contributions to keeping the state's cultural assets alive. A formal awards ceremony will be held Sept. 30 in conjunction with the 41st annual Louisiana Preservation Conference in Monroe and West Monroe.
Main Street Award
The Main Street Award recognizes a Main Street community that exemplifies the use of creativity, historic preservation and/or culture to build a climate for cultural expression, improve quality of life, enhance existing assets and strengthen economic opportunity while respecting the quality of the area.
Main Street Homer welcomed new businesses and supported historic preservation around the courthouse square. The organization is also taking an active role by transforming a formerly overgrown lot into a pocket park for the town and rehabilitating an adjacent building for use during events.
Main Street Homer nominated two buildings to the Louisiana’s Most Endangered Places List in 2020 and is in the process of redeveloping one, a former 1922 filling station, for use as a farmer’s market.
Winnie Byrd Preservationist Extraordinaire Award
The award recognizes an individual or individuals who have made a lasting impact to the historic resources of Louisiana through a body of work.
Whitfield had dedicated his life to historic preservation while serving as mayor of the town of Keachi and on the board of the Keachi Heritage Foundation for many years.
He is a native of Linden, Texas, where he started drawing from nature and later attended the University of Houston and later as an artist in residence in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He settled in Keachi in 1977 where he established his studio and began chronicling the lives of older African American residents through his photography and audio-visual storytelling.
His most recent exhibit, “Further on Down the Road,” features a life-size shotgun house and most recently exhibited at the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art in Victoria, Texas.
Other award winners are:
Education Award - 1811 Kid Ory House in LaPlace
Leadership Award - Louisette Scott of Mandeville
Organizational Excellence Award - A.P. Tureaud Cultural District in New Orleans
Stewardship Award - Sazarac Building/Ryan Gootee General Contractors in New Orleans
Diverse Heritage Award - Alex Da'Paul Lee Sr. of the Acadiana Region
Living Trades Award - The Crew of Architectural Preservation, LLC
Louisiana Heritage Media Award - "A Place Called Desire" by Leonard Smith III
Sue Turner Preservationist of the Year Award - Ray Scriber of Baton Rouge
Les Prix des Pommes Pourries Rotten Apple Award - city of Alexandria