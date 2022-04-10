SHREVEPORT, La. - A major accident Sunday night on East Kings Highway in Shreveport resulted in five individuals taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The injured included a pedestrian struck by one of the vehicles involved in the accident.
The accident happened at the intersection of East Kings Highway and Zeke Drive and involved two sedans, one of which flipped on its side. The westbound lanes were temporarily closed after the incident.
An official with Shreveport Fire Department said each of the victims appeared to be communicating with first responders when they were taken from the scene.