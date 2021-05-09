Major accident on North Market results in man possibly going into cardiac arrest

SHREVEPORT, La- A major accident on North Market Street resulted in a man possibly going into cardiac arrest according to the Shreveport Police Department.
It happened on Sunday around 5 p.m. Police say a truck ran a red light going north while a car was taking a left. That resulted in the truck hitting the car.
The driver of the struck car got out to check on his wife when police say he may have gone into cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital.
The truck driver suffered little to no injuries from the crash. Police suspect that he may have been driving under the influence.