SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers are urged to avoid the area around Interstate 49 near the Caddo-DeSoto Parish line.
Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, all southbound lanes were completely blocked as crews worked to clear the wreckage of an overturned truck and trailer.
Traffic was backed up all the way to Bert Kouns.
There's no word at this time on any injuries or what may have caused the accident.
