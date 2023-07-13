SHREVEPORT, La. – A new company with “well-paying jobs” is the subject of an announcement Friday afternoon in Shreveport.
The North Louisiana Economic Partnership said details about the "major" announcement is confidential until Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office releases a statement.
The announcement will be at 2 p.m. at The Remington Garage on Market Street.
Coincidentally, Friday morning the Caddo Parish Commission will hold a special meeting to adopt a resolution of support for an economic development initiative referred to as Project Pronto.
The resolution states the project will be located at the Shreveport Business Park where the GM plant was formerly located. It does not provide any additional details such as name or nature of the business.
But it states the Global 500 company will bring almost 600 jobs with an average salary of $60,000 plus benefits.