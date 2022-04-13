SHREVEPORT, La. – Thirty minutes prior to the murder of a Shreveport police officer, the three men arrested in her death were together where she was killed, according to testimony in the joint trial of two of the men.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Capt. Shannon Mack, who analyzed the cell phones belonging to Tre’veon Anderson, Glenn Frierson and Lawrence Pierre II, told jurors Wednesday all three were at a house on Midway Street. Officer Chateri Payne shared that home with Anderson, her estranged boyfriend.
But before 8:30 p.m. on the night of Jan. 9, 2019, she was shot just outside of her patrol unit as she was leaving for work.
Within minutes after Payne suffered a fatal wound to the head, Frierson texted Anderson and said, “Over here.”
The night before, Anderson told Pierre in a text, “Let’s knock it out tomorrow.”
Prosecutors say the texts prove the three were involved in a conspiracy to kill Payne. Pierre has already admitted his role in a plea to second-degree murder made on April 4 at the start of his trial.
Anderson and Frierson are being tried jointly for second-degree murder and conspiracy.
Testimony about the text messages, as well as the weapons used in the crime, are part of the state’s case as it accused the trio of being involved in a conspiracy to kill Payne. Introduction of the texts didn’t come without objections, though, as the defense attorneys argued they were hearsay. And that prompted several discussions with the jury out of the room.
But once testimony resumed, Mack explained how she downloaded information from the men’s cell phones and analyzed the data. She was able to track Anderson’s and Frierson’s movements through their text messages from noon until the time Payne was shot.
Mack identified the phones that were used and who owned them, including one that was found later hidden under a mattress. Some of the text messages had been deleted from the phones, but Mack testified that the three coordinated about where Payne was minutes before her murder.
Earlier in the day, Michael Stelly, a firearms and fingerprints expert, identified pieces of evidence found at the scene of the murder.
He matched bullet fragments retrieved from Payne’s body to a Glock belonging to Pierre, and other bullets to Anderson.
Trial resumes at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.