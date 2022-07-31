SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday.
Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many brand new items were stolen.
"They took the air conditioner, they took the oven - when they dragged the oven off, they scratched up the brand new floor and they left their tools behind - flashlight wrench and a screwdriver," homeowner Matt Kay said.
According to Kay, three officers came out, took pictures and grabbed the tools that were left behind. He said despite the incident he will continue to invest in the area.