Major Hurricane Fiona was packing 130 mph sustained winds as of early Thursday evening. The Category 4 storm was racing north/northeast toward Bermuda at 20 mph.
The forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for the eye to bypass Bermuda to the west by late tonight. Hurricane force wind gusts and high seas are still expected for the small 26 mile long island.
Fiona is not a direct threat to the continental US, but may reach the eastern Canadian provinces by the weekend.
Follow Fiona and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.