Major Hurricane Larry continues on it's northwest track toward Bermuda. NOAA Aircraft found a stronger storm Monday afternoon.
Winds were up to 125 mph with higher gusts according to the National Hurricane Center. Movement was northwest toward Bermuda.
The official forecast with some uncertainty has the monster storm turning just east of the island on Thursday. Large waves and dangerous rip currents are forecast there and along the east coast of the United States later this week.
Follow Larry and other storms in the Atlantic Basin with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.