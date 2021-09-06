Satellite Image of Hurricane Larry
Satellite Image of Hurricane Larry

Major Hurricane Larry continues on it's northwest track toward Bermuda.  NOAA Aircraft found a stronger storm Monday afternoon.

Major Hurricane Larry Current Conditions

Winds were up to 125 mph with higher gusts according to the National Hurricane Center.  Movement was northwest toward Bermuda.

National Hurricane Center Forecast

The official forecast with some uncertainty has the monster storm turning just east of the island on Thursday.  Large waves and dangerous rip currents are forecast there and along the east coast of the United States later this week.

