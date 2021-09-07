Major Hurricane Larry continued to churn up the waters of the central Atlantic ocean Tuesday afternoon.
Upwelling by the slow moving storm dropped the winds 10 mph over the past 24 hours. Movement was to the northwest at 9 mph.
Further weakening is projected by the National Hurricane Center as the storm approaches Bermuda later this week. Cooler waters and increasing wind shear from the jet stream are expected to be the culprits.
Track this storm and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
