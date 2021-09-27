Major Hurricane Sam which lost some intensity over the weekend appears to be regaining it's strength. The satellite image shows a more organized storm Monday afternoon as compared to Sunday.
The close up view shows a more text book shape with clockwise outflow high in the atmosphere and a counter clockwise twist near the middle. Bright colors near the eye indicate colder cloud tops with the eye wall storms growing stronger and higher in the atmosphere.
The wind shear from dry southwest winds on Sunday appears to have let up according to the National Hurricane Center.
Sam was still a Major Hurricane as of the 5 p.m. Monday advisory. Winds were 120 mph with higher gusts. Movement was northwest at 9 mph.
The computer models seem to be in agreement in having Sam follow the periphery flow of the big high in the eastern Atlantic. Thus, the storm doesn't appear to be a threat to the ArkLaTex.
The National Hurricane Center is following the model guidance over the next 5 days.
Keep tabs on the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
