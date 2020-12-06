TEXARKANA, Tx- A wide-spread IT issue around 7:30 Sunday morning caused major outages at Texarkana Water Utilities, which provides services to the cities of Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas, as well as Bowie County.
This is according to the PIO of the City of Texarkana, Texas.
911 services are not impacted by these outages.
Texarkana residents should know that services will not be available right now, and wait times for seeking services at Texarkana Water Utilities will be longer.
As of Sunday afternoon, there is no expected time frame for when these issues will be resolved.