The city of Marshall, Texas is about to get a major facelift.
As the sun shines on the old courthouse, construction on the streets below is about to begin.
"I've been wanting these roads to get fixed. I feel like this is good for Marshall, there's a lot of messed up roads around here," said Marshall driver Tyler Hodges.
Diabolique Brown told KTBS, "I think they do need new roads, things around here can get a little bumpy and some new scenery can never hurt."
Next Tuesday night opening bids will taken to begin a major street repaving project. One that will cover 41 streets, involve hundreds of orange traffic barrels, and costs two millions dollars. It's a project many in the town of Marshall have never seen before.
"We have over 200 miles of streets in town and that's a daunting task to keep them in good repair. The City and Commission have done a really good job in getting us the funding we need. We've averaged $1.5 to $1.8 million a year for street repairs, so we're starting to make a really good dent," said J.C. Hughes, Marshall's Public Works Director.
Once the traffic barrels and detour signs start popping up, so will the amount of traffic congestion. According to Hughes, it will also take several months before crews begin to wrap up - and that all depends on the weather. It may mean a longer wait behind wheel but the for drivers I spoke to, if its makes it a smoother ride they're willing to give it a chance.
"I think this would really help the roads a lot. Many of these roads aren't that good, you can tell just by looking at them. I think its a really good decision considering it will help the roads so much," added Marshall resident Basil Masaisai.
One of the best parts about the project for taxpayers is the price, because the money's already in hand, no new taxes.
According to financial records, KTBS learned $1,035,270 will come from the General Fund, $506,250 from the current Street Maintenance Sales Tax, and $40,287 from the Community Development Block Grant. All the necessary funding is already in hand to get the wheels moving.
"We're painting them and putting in the reflective buttons, which we normally haven't done in the past. We're really doing the whole enchilada in addition to repaving and resurfacing many of these streets. Our main goal here is to make them much safer than they were before," said Hughes.
Once the project is complete Marshall will have re-surfaced over 90 streets throughout the city in the last two years.
In the broad scheme of things, Marshall city officials tell KTBS they want to focus on getting projects done closer to the downtown area before moving to rural neighborhoods.
In just the last four years, the city has averaged at least $1.5 million dollars a year for street and sidewalk projects.
Starting later this month drivers can expect to see street crews to begin re-routing traffic, patience behind the wheel will be important.
With over street road projects in their sights, the summer of 2017 is shaping up to be a hot one when it comes to improving the city of Marshall, Texas.