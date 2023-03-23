Stoner Main Ribbon Cutting
Crystal Carr

SHREVEPORT, La.-- A major update to Shreveport's wastewater infrastructure. The Stoner Force Main Improvement Project is now complete.

Mayor Arceneaux and several other city officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate.

The Stoner Force Main is one of the city's major wastewater system assets. The piping brings wastewater down a seven mile stretch from Stoner Lift Station to the Lucas Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The Stoner Force Main serves about 1/3 of Shreveport.

The improvements on this project included the replacement of about one-third of the Stoner Force Main which was in poor condition and had a history of failures. After making this $9 million investment, the City has new infrastructure that meets regulatory standards and will properly serve the area citizens for decades to come.

