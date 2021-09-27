SHREVEPORT, La. – Ten of 13 people indicted last October in connection with Operation Hustle City – a federal, state and local undercover operation to target drug trafficking in the area – have pleaded guilty in recent months.
The long-term investigation was conducted by the DEA’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. It resulted in four separate indictments charging 13 people with federal drug charges. Additionally, there were 27 others who are being prosecuted through state court.
KTBS 3-Investigates broke news of this operation last year as law enforcement agencies were actively picking up the defendants. The investigation included wiretaps that led officers to homes and even storage facilities in search of drugs, cash and guns. Numerous high-end vehicles were seized and parked temporarily in front of the Troop G headquarters in Bossier City. Large quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and powder cocaine were also seized.
Shamariay Locke is the latest to plead guilty. His trial had been set to start Monday, but he signed the plea agreement instead. A sentencing date has not been set.
According to the court record, DEA agents, Shreveport police and Caddo sheriff’s deputies began their investigation of Locke in December 2015. He and some of his co-defendants were considered “high level marijuana dealers” in Shreveport and Bossier City.
In September 2017, agents used a confidential informant to contact Locke about a marijuana deal. They met in a grocery store parking lot on North Market Street. Agents said they learned this location was a distribution hub for members of the drug conspiracy.
Here’s a look at the status of the cases against the remaining 12 named in the Operation Hustle City indictments:
- Jeremy Rechard Francis, also known as Casper, 37, of Shreveport, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and two counts of distribution of marijuana. His plea agreement was accepted in April. He faces up to five years in prison when sentenced. A date has not been set.
- Rico Deangelo Lawrence, 34, Shreveport, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, distribution of marijuana, four counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Lawrence, who has a prior federal drug trafficking conviction, is also charged with a sentencing enhancement based on his criminal history. There have been no entries in his court record since October.
- Robert Lynn Baulkman, also known as “Fridge,” 34, Shreveport, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, distribution of marijuana, distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Plea agreement filed Sept. 7.
- Danny Glen Roy Welch, 45, Shreveport, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Aug. 31 to three years in prison.
- Frank Gilford Joshua IV, also known as “Bubba,” 33, Shreveport, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, four counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. His plea agreement was accepted Sept. 16. He faces five to 40 years when sentenced. No date has been set.
- Keynon Letray Frazier, IV, also known as “Green Eyes, 25, Shreveport, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and two counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. His original trial date of Monday was tentatively reset for Dec. 13, with Jan. 3 as a potential backup date.
- Michael Shane Haynes IV, 42, Bossier City, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, distribution of marijuana. Haynes also charged with a sentencing enhancement based upon his criminal history. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute narcotics on Sept. 16 and was sentenced to three years and five months.
- Garrett Oshann Sudds, 38, Bossier City, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. His tentative trial date is Dec. 13, with a backup on Jan. 3.
- Henry A. Wright, also known as “Tweety,” 41, Shreveport, three counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 9 to selling methamphetamines and was sentenced to four years.
- Arnelius Danta Terrell, 32, Shreveport, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and two counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine – 2 counts. His plea agreement was filed in July, and he faces 10 years to life when sentenced for selling methamphetamine. No date has been set.
- Ladarrell Cortrell Washington, 39, Shreveport, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. His plea agreement was accepted in August. He faces five to 40 years when sentenced for selling methamphetamine. No date has been set.
- Schyler Algernon Smith, 31, Shreveport, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Smith also charged with a sentencing enhancement based upon his criminal history. A change of plea hearing is set for Oct. 21.