BENTON, La - Making a difference in Bossier was the theme for Bossier Schools and the United Way of Northwest Louisiana.
It's called 'Make a Difference Day' nationally and for Bossier Schools it's the 7th Annual Day of Service in partnership with the United Way.
Hundreds of students and Bossier School employees getting involved. Some organizing a thrift store, others serving at a homeless shelter or assembling quarantine care kits. These volunteers from Benton were cleaning up a cemetery near the elementary school.
"I have a lot of family that's buried out here, so I'm so glad that we were lucky enough to be picked for the community to come out and help. I think it's important because we haven't done it in a while and it needs to be done. This helps the youth to realize what's going on and what needs to be done," said Lareatha Loveance a Benton resident.
"This is fantastic, you can see all the work they've done and it's important for this community. We just always prioritize service for our students to try and get them to understand the importance of giving back. They've done a great job here today and all over the parish. We've got students, teachers and employees everywhere," said Mitch Downey, Superintendent of Bossier Schools.
Following the conclusion of the Day of Service, a wrap-up party was held at the Bossier Educational Service Center, where they announced the Day of Service spirit winners.