SHREVEPORT, La.-- For many, the dream of becoming a member of the military begins at a young age.
A 13-year-old from Homer, Texas is no different. So, Make-A-Wish Gulf Coast and Louisiana is helping him become a Marine.
"I'm excited," said Cade Liles, who got a sendoff Wednesday morning from the Shreveport Regional Airport. "Marines is practically my dream job."
Liles is headed to the home of the U.S. Marine Corps for a week. He was briefed by Company B of the 4th Marine Division, 23rd Marine Regiment, 1st Battalion, based in Bossier City, on what to expect.
"Out of all of the options, Cade could've had to do with Make-A-Wish, you know, lots of entertainment, theme parks, celebrities, and what not," said Maj. Lucas Culver. "He wanted to become a part of the Marine Corps tribe."
Liles is flying to San Diego, where he'll watch a cadet graduation ceremony. At Camp Pendleton, he'll observe weapons field training and participate in the weapons training simulator.
"If I get to shoot a machine gun, it doesn't have to be real, I'll be happy, happy, happy," said Liles.
Liles' family has a long history of military service. His mother’s cousin served in Vietnam. His uncle is a current Marine.
"It means the world," said Cade's mother Holly. "My baby is getting his dream today."
It's a dream that's just getting started.