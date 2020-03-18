SHREVEPORT, La. - As businesses across the state are forced to shut their doors, employees are being sent home.
Governor John Bel Edwards Wednesday asked the Small Business Administration to provide assistance across the state.
He said anyone out of work should file an unemployment claim. The one-week waiting period and job search requirements for unemployment benefits have been waived.
The Governor's move could help Lyndi Johnson. She works at Silver Star Grill in Shreveport but had to stop Monday because of Covid 19.
Johnson has three boys, all under the age of ten. Her husband is in school and she says they are currently living off her savings. Most the bills are paid for the month, but she is a little worried when April rolls around.
While she was working, her husband would take care of the boys, since his classes are online. Johnson says she worries about parents with full time jobs who can't afford to stay home with their children.
"Day cares are closing too, and some people still have to work! Anyone else who has children and has to go back to work, I know a lot of kids in college are offering to babysit on Facebook.”
It's no question, many parents will struggle balancing a full time job on-top of making sure their kids are taken care of.
Don Little is the District 4 chairman of the Caddo Parish School Board, he pitched an idea this week that might help working families.
He says a lot of college kids are home and looking for work. They typically turn to the service industry, but as we know and just witnessed through Johnson, those positions are fading right in front of us.
After brainstorming with his family, Little thought it would be a good idea for college students to baby sit for families who work full time and could use the extra hands.
Little believes the best way to do this is by collaborating with a volunteer or a church group.
"Parents with kids at home are now suddenly tasked with finding childcare. If we can match up supply and demand, it can help us get through this in some minor way. I think it will be a great opportunity for these students," said Little.
If your volunteer group has a similar idea and is interested in collaborating, you can get in touch with Little. His email is dlittle@caddoschools.org.