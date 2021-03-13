SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police and Shreveport police are investigating a deadly shooting that's shut down part of the interstate early Saturday morning.
Police on the scene told KTBS one male has died.
The shooting happened around 4:08 a.m. on Interstate 20 at Jewella Avenue, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.
Police said the alleged shooter was traveling on I-20 when they shot at the male and another driver's car. The second car's windows were shot out. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.
Exit 14 on I-20 is closed until further notice. No word on when it will reopen.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.