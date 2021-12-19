SHREVEPORT, La. - A male victim died Sunday in a shooting in Bushnell Lane in Shreveport.
The shooting occurred in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane around 2:55 p.m. The victim was shot in the head in front of family members and was pronounced dead upon arrival when authorities arrived at the scene.
There is currently no suspect in connection to the shooting, but police are accessing cameras within the neighborhood. This homicide now marks as Shreveport's 89th homicide for the year surpassing the record of 86 in 1993.