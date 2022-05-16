SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused in a hit-and-run accident that injured a student after she got off a school bus has been arrested.
Shreveport police booked Mantrevious Henderson, 26, into the City Jail on Saturday on a charge of felony hit-and-run.
The accident happened May 5 at Jewella Avenue and Silver Pine Boulevard. Police said the 12-year-old student was hit as she was attempting to cross the street by the driver of a SUV.
The driver stopped briefly and got out, allowing a passerby to get photographs. Henderson then left the scene.
Police distributed the photograph to the public for assistance in identifying the driver.
The child received serious injuries and at last check was still hospitalized.