SHREVEPORT, La. – A man accused of being the triggerman in the shooting death of a Shreveport police officer wants his trial held separately from his two co-defendants, according to motions filed this week in Caddo District Court.
Treveon Anderson also wants a change of venue and a delay in the March 9 trial date.
His motions will be heard Thursday before District Judge John Mosely.
Anderson is charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 9, 2019 death of Officer Chateri Payne, along with co-defendants Lawrence Pierre II and Glenn Frierson. All have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled for trial together in March.
Anderson’s attorney, Kammi Whatley, in the change of venue filed Monday, said extensive media coverage of the case has continued over the year since Payne’s death.
“The widespread coverage by print, radio and television media makes selecting fair and impartial jurors from this parish unlikely. This press coverage has been extensively 'shared' and 'liked' on social media,” the motion states.
The motion also says government officials, such as Mayor Adrian Perkins, have contributed to the publicity, with Perkins being on the homicide scene and making comments at a later news conference, before arrests were made, referring to the search for the “coward or cowards” who committed the “brutal murder.”
Payne was shot outside of her home as she was about to get into her patrol unit and report to work. She and Anderson shared the home with their young daughter. But family members described their relationship as toxic and said Payne had already made plans to move out the next week.
After the shooting, police said Anderson concocted a false narrative that a man dressed in all black walked up and shot Payne. The story unraveled as Pierre said he witnessed the shooting and implicated Anderson.
According to court records, Pierre also admitted to hiding the murder weapon and led detectives to it after they began questioning him. Frierson was also implicated by Pierre, who told police Frierson accompanied him to Payne’s house and left with him after she was killed.
Anderson’s case file includes deleted text messages and Google searches from the days and minutes before the shooting, as well as interviews with investigators. It tells the story of a planned-out murder of a woman trying to escape an abusive relationship.