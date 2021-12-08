SHREVEPORT, La. – The man accused of being the triggerman in the shooting death of a Shreveport police officer said he’s willing to enter a plea.
Tre’Veon Anderson made the offer in a letter mailed to District Attorney James Stewart. It became part of the court case when filed last week in Caddo District Court.
Anderson, 29, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 9, 2019 death of Chateri Payne, along with co-defendants Lawrence Pierre II and Glenn Frierson. The three had previously pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.
But Anderson’s letter indicates a desire to move forward, albeit with a request. Anderson said he’s been through numerous public defenders, but his case has not progressed.
“I understand the seriousness of the charge I’m facing. I’m reaching out to your office to see if I can enter an Alford plea and Crosby plea so the state can get this case off the docket. This case has been thrown just about every court date due to attorney problems. Can your office get back in contact with me so I can know my options,” Anderson wrote.
Stewart told KTBS he’s not seen Anderson’s letter. But he will consider a plea -- “straight up to second-degree murder.”
As for Anderson’s offer of an Alford plea, Stewart said “maybe,” and to the Crosby plea, “no way.”
Under Louisiana law, an Alford plea allows a defendant to claim innocence, but it is counted as a conviction and the person is sentenced as if there was a guilty plea. A Crosby plea allows a defendant to plead guilty but reserve the right to appeal a pretrial ruling.
Also on the court record is another letter written by Anderson asking the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal to review the trial court’s denial of a motion to separate his trial from Pierre and Frierson and for a change of venue. The appellate court in an opinion filed Tuesday noted deficiencies with Anderson’s appeal request so it did not consider it.
Payne was shot outside of her home as she was about to get into her patrol unit and report to work. She and Anderson shared the home with their young daughter. But family members described their relationship as toxic and said Payne had already made plans to move out the next week.
After the shooting, police said Anderson concocted a false narrative that a man dressed in all black walked up and shot Payne. The story unraveled as Pierre said he witnessed the shooting and implicated Anderson.
According to court records, Pierre also admitted to hiding the murder weapon and led detectives to it after they began questioning him. Frierson was also implicated by Pierre, who told police Frierson accompanied him to Payne’s house and left with him after she was killed.
Anderson’s case file also includes deleted text messages and Google searches from the days and minutes before the shooting, as well as interviews with investigators. It tells the story of a planned-out murder of a woman trying to escape an abusive relationship.
Anderson, Pierre and Frierson are set to appear Jan. 18 in Caddo District Court for a pre-trial hearing. Their trial date is still set for April 4.