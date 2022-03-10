SHREVEPORT, La. – The man accused of being the triggerman in the shooting death of a Shreveport police officer has written another letter to the Caddo district attorney.
This time, Tre’Veon Anderson wants access to the evidence the state will use to prosecute him. Three months ago, in another letter to the D.A., Anderson offered to plead guilty, albeit with conditions.
Anderson, 29, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 9, 2019 death of Chateri Payne, along with co-defendants Lawrence Pierre II and Glenn Frierson. The three have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial on April 4.
Anderson and Payne shared a home prior to her death. However, relatives described their relationship as toxic and said Payne had made plans to move out the next week. She was shot in the head outside of the house as she was about to get into her patrol car and report to work.
Anderson’s letter to District Attorney James Stewart is dated Feb. 17. It was filed into the court record Wednesday.
Anderson said he had made previous requests for copies of the evidence the “state has against me,” but said he was told it was so much that no one wants to give it to him. And he said his attorney didn’t want to pay the expense out-of-pocket.
“Mr. Stewart, I am fighting for my life, I am entitled to see the evidence against but I still haven’t seen it yet,” he wrote, adding, “All I want is this trial to be fair and for the truth to come out. I have been getting treated unfairly since the beginning of this. I can’t even face my (accuser) because we are on a joint trial and that’s my legal right.”
Anderson said his request to separate his trial from his co-defendants was denied. He claims to have gone through seven public defenders, “who all got off my case. I haven’t even had effective counsel to represent me and review the case. It’s like I am going to trial in the blind. The justice system supposed to be fair for all parties involved.”
He complains his trial is “so high profile and political” that no one wants to help him.
Anderson said the state offered a plea to second-degree murder. “How is that a plea deal when that’s what I’m charged,” he wrote.
But that’s in contrast to the letter Anderson wrote in December. In it, he indicated a desire to move forward with a plea.
However, Anderson wanted to enter an Alford plea or a Crosby plea “so the state can get this case off the docket.”
Stewart told KTBS in response to Anderson’s letter that he would accept a plea – “straight up to second-degree murder.”
Anderson concluded his February letter by saying, “I want my side of the story to be heard,” and vowed to not stop writing letters to the media, courts “or whatever it takes for my story to be heard.”
Previous court filings include hundreds of pages of details amassed in Anderson’s case. Included are text messages and Google searches from the days and minutes before the shooting, as well as interviews with investigators.
The documents reveal that Payne had confided in family and colleagues of her plan to leave the relationship with Anderson.
After the shooting, police said Anderson concocted a false narrative that a man dressed in all black walked up and shot Payne. The story unraveled as Pierre said he witnessed the shooting and implicated Anderson.
According to court records, Pierre also admitted to hiding the murder weapon and led detectives to it after they began questioning him. Frierson was also implicated by Pierre, who told police Frierson accompanied him to Payne’s house and left with him after she was killed.