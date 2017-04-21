Jury selection begins Monday in the second-degree murder trial of a Claiborne Parish man accused in the death of a Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy.
If convicted, Andrew D. Critton, 41, of Homer, will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Critton is the second man arrested in the death of 69-year-old Sulyn Prince of Homer. The first, Jermaine Johnson, 36, also of Homer, was arrested the day after Prince’s body was found Jan. 12, 016 in a shallow grave a block from her home. He is also charged with second-degree murder but his trial will be held at a later date.
Authorities never disclosed what caused them to arrest Critton two months after the homicide, other than to indicate new evidence pointed to him.
A Claiborne Parish grand jury meeting in special session in March 2016 indicted both men.
The decision later was made to move the actual trial proceedings to the Bienville Parish Courthouse. Jury selection is expected to take a day or two.
Prince’s body was found a day after authorities began checking on her whereabouts after her daughter was unable to reach her. Prince, a well-like and respected master control operator at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center near Minden, worked her usual night shift the day before but had not been heard from since her shift ended.
A team of law enforcement officers scoured the area around her home after finding blood and other evidence indicating foul play.
Attention quickly turned to Johnson, a convicted sex-offender who lived next door to Prince. He and Critton also had a connection. Both served time together at the Claiborne Parish Detention Center, have histories of sex-related crimes and lived in the vicinity of Prince’s home.
Critton’s sex crimes are misdemeanors, but he also has felonies on his record.
Johnson served five years in prison on a rape charge. He and another man were arrested for an aggravated rape that happened in 2009. Johnson was jailed in March 20.
He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of simple rape in April 2015, allowing his release on May 6, 2015 because of credit for time served.
Claiborne Parish District Attorney Danny Newell talked with Prince’s family prior to the grand jury session to get their input on whether to seek indictments for first-degree murder, which carries the possibility of a death sentence, versus prosecution for second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or suspension of sentence. The family preferred second-degree murder, he said, because of the years of appeals in a capital murder case.