SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week that critically injured a man.
Shreveport police arrested Antonio Holliway, 18, shortly after midnight Thursday and booked him into the city jail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Holliway is suspected in the shooting that happened around noon July 8 in the 5500 block of West 70th Street. The victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso, police said, and was taken to the hospital.
According to the probable cause statement, officers found Holliway after several witnesses said his car was seen at a location where the shooting took place. Holliway admitted he was in the area close by the shooting location and said the victim robbed him several months ago; however, Holliway denied any involvement in the shooting.
This investigation is on-going.