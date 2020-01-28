MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish sheriff’s deputies didn’t have to look far when they searched Tuesday morning for a man suspected of shooting a patrol unit, cutting the tires and leaving hog feet scattered around it, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
They just went next door to the maintenance facility and arrested Caleb Morgan, 34, of Mansfield. He’s booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on charges of criminal trespass, aggravated criminal damage to property, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments. No bond is set.
Richardson estimates damage to the patrol unit will total several thousand dollars.
The unit was vandalized around 1 a.m., and Morgan spent most of the night on a pallet next to the fence, Richardson said. He wasn’t there when maintenance employees arrived to find the damaged vehicle. But deputies found him next door at his home.
Morgan shot up the unit with a gun and also shot it with a bow and arrow, Richardson said. Both were left at the scene.
Notes were left on the unit, too, along with feet severed from what is believed to be a wild hog.