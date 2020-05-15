NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested a man for discharging an assault-style rifle in a Natchitoches neighborhood.
Derek Tatum, 19, was arrested after officers were dispatched to near Dean Street’s Ross Williams Park before noon Thursday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area. A witness told police Tatum was walking in the area with a rifle. They found him and the gun hidden in bushes near the park.
"The Natchitoches Police Department would like to thank its citizens for helping keep their communities safe. It is through strong police community relations like this that can make all of our neighborhoods safe and quiet, states a news release from Chief Micky Dove.