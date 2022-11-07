SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted on multiple charges connected to the alleged injury of a domestic abuse victim was arrested Monday, Shreveport police said.
Jeremon Stewart, 31, is charged with simple burglary, domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple criminal damage to property.
Arrest warrants were issued for Stewart following an Oct. 29 domestic abuse incident that happened in the 5900 block of Union. Stewart wasn't on the scene when police arrived; however, they found a victim suffering from a black eye, broken tooth, ruptured eardrum and broken arm.