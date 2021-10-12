BATON ROUGE, La. - A Baton Rouge judge declined Tuesday to set a bond for a Livingston man accused of killing two people, including a state trooper, and wounding three others before leading police on a daylong, multi-parish manhunt Saturday.
Matthew Reese Mire appeared via Zoom before state District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose on counts of aggravated flight from an officer and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. The latter count accuses him of firing at another trooper.
An East Baton Rouge Parish Prison official told the judge that Mire was being held in lockdown on suicide watch.
The Louisiana Capital Assistance Center is representing Mire on all the counts he faces.
Johnson-Rose scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 1.
Mire, 31, also is booked on counts of first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and aggravated flight from an officer in Ascension Parish. He was expected to appear before a judge in that parish later Tuesday afternoon.
He's accused of killing Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, a 19-year State Police veteran.
During the day Saturday, police connected Mire to two double-shootings, but around 6 p.m. Saturday night, police found Gaubert dead in his vehicle in Prairieville — about a mile away from the double shooting on Dutton Road. Authorities believe Mire "ambushed” Gaubert in his patrol unit sometime between 2:20 and 3 a.m. before shooting two relatives who live nearby, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition.
Officials said Gaubert parked in a secluded spot behind the Capital One bank off Airline and Jefferson highways to complete a traffic report — he filed the report at 2:21 a.m.
State Police Col. Lamar Davis said video surveillance showed Mire driving with his headlights off toward the area where Gaubert was parked around 2:30 a.m.
By 3 a.m., local law enforcement responded to reports of a double shooting right around the corner on Dutton Road, but they didn't know Gaubert was hurt. Police found his body 15 hours later due to communication being limited during the manhunt.
The Ascension double shooting was one of two that authorities linked to Mire overnight Saturday. He allegedly shot two neighbors in French Settlement around midnight, then stole a truck and drove to Prairieville.
The police pursuit started when troopers tried to pull Mire over around 5 a.m. at La. 42 near Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville. Instead of stopping, he opened fire and led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen blue Chevrolet Silverado, proceeding a few miles north on Jefferson Highway and crossing into East Baton Rouge.
Mire eventually fled into the woods near Hoo Shoo Too Road and was apprehended hours later following a shootout with a state trooper. Police said he was hospitalized with a bite from a police dog and a self-inflicted gunshot wound.