BENTON, La. -- Bossier sheriff's detectives have arrested a Bossier City man for allegedly possessing child pornography and having images of animal sexual abuse.
The investigation of Nathan Mann, 35, started from a cyber tip. Deputies then searched his home.
Detectives downloaded Mann's electronic devices and said they found Mann to be in possession of 106 images of pornography involving juveniles and in possession of 3,248 images and video that depicted the sexual abuse of an animal.
He was transported to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail, where he is held on a $1 million bond.