CENTERVILLE, La. - A Franklin man has been arrested for allegedly setting his girlfriend and his young nephew on fire Tuesday night, resulting in the child’s death and the woman being hospitalized with critical injuries.
The State Fire Marshal's Office say Derwin Hamilton, 49, was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail on one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
The Centerville Volunteer Fire Company, with the assistance of the Franklin Fire Department, responded to the 400 block of Prairie Road North for a reported mobile home fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters located a woman and a 5-year-old boy, who were badly burned, outside of the home.
Both were taken to area hospitals where the child was pronounced dead and the woman remains in critical condition.
Firefighters say they also encountered Hamilton upon their arrival, who was outside of the home with minor burn injuries. The Fire Marshal's Office says statements made by the female victim about the incident, Hamilton was detained by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office prior to being taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Fire marshal deputies learned that Hamilton and the woman burned were in a relationship and were arguing about ending that relationship when the fire occurred.
The woman allegedly reported to first responders during the argument, Hamilton poured a liquid on her and the child, who is Hamilton’s great nephew, and then set them on fire.