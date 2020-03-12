SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police investigators have arrested a man in the sexual assault of a juvenile that came to light following his first arrest two months ago on a similar charge.
Keith Brown, 33, of Shreveport, was first arrested Jan. 15 on one count of molestation of juveniles. Afterward, a second alleged victim came forward, accusing Brown of unrelated inappropriate sexual behavior, Shreveport police Cpl. Angie Wilhite said in a news release.
So Brown is additionally charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Wilhite said detectives are concerned there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 318-517-1530 or 318-673-7300.