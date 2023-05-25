SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man named as a suspect in a shooting in early March that left a father injured as he walked his children to the bus stop is in custody, Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release.
Shreveport police said Boris Williams, 46, surrendered Tuesday. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
The shooting happened on March 6 in the 2600 block of Lindholme Avenue. A man walking his kids to the bus stop was shot multiple times in the upper body, police said.
The injuries were considered life-threatening; however, no update was provided Thursday by SPD on his condition.