GIBSLAND, La. -- A North Carolina man remains jailed in Bienville Parish after authorities say he wrestled with a state trooper and attempted to take his gun during a traffic stop Monday.
Bond is set at $49,000 for Christopher Corner, 21, of Trinity, N.C., who is held on a host of criminal charges including attempted disarming of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, obstruction of public passages, simple criminal damage to property, simple possession of Schedule I CDS, speeding 109 in a 70 mph zone and driving under suspension. Corner was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail.
Troop G spokesman Brent Hardy said around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Corner was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 20 westbound between the Gibsland and Ada Taylor exits.
“During the course of the stop, the subject provided false identification and became combative,” Hardy said. “A struggle ensued until backup arrived.”
Bienville Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to help the trooper and took Corner into custody. Corner was treated at the jail for minor injuries.