SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Dallas, Texas, man who obtained money illegally through pre-paid debit cards has been sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in federal prison and ordered to pay almost $2.4 million in restitution, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown announced Friday in a news release.
The sentencing by U.S. District Judge Donald Walter is in response to a guilty plea from Chukwuma N. Okoye, Jr., 38, to one count of conspiracy to use unauthorized access devices.
Okoye and his co-defendants used unauthorized access devices, specifically, pre-paid Green Dot debit cards which were registered to other individuals to buy money orders and conduct cash withdrawals. Between July and September of 2020, Okoye and others traveled from Texas to Bossier City, where the Green Dot cards were used at a Walmart store on Airline Drive in Bossier City.
The funds on the cards originated from fraudulently obtained Washington State unemployment insurance and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans which were obtained by unknown individuals. After those funds were deposited into PayPal accounts then transferred to Green Dot cards and used at online retailers and various physical retail stores. All of the PayPal accounts and Green Dot cards involved in the scheme had been opened by unknown individuals, using stolen personal identifying information.
The investigation uncovered 29 PayPal accounts which were utilized to fund the Green Dot cards used at the Walmart during the conspiracy. The accounts were found to contain a total of $729,300 in illicit funds which were seized.
Okoye’s co-defendants, Patrick N. Madubuko and Barnabas Akporehe, are fugitives. Anyone with information about their whereabouts, should call the local U.S. Secret Service office or go to www.usmarshals.gov/tips.
The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan.