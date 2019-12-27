Shooting

SHREVEPORT, La- Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds and Shreveport police are trying to piece together what happened.

Police Spokesperson Christina Curtis tells KTBS the investigation began after a man showed up at Ochsner shortly after 9 p.m., Friday with a gunshot wound.

Curtis says the man had been shot in the face and the abdomen.

Minutes later, a woman arrived at Willis Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road with a gunshot wound.

There's no word yet on their conditions.

Stay with KTBS for updates on this developing story.

